SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

BOLT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

