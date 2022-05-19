SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SVFC stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 173,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,671. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 76.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter worth $89,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

