Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.96.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.55.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.