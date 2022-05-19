Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

SNPS traded up $32.21 on Thursday, reaching $304.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,972. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day moving average is $320.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

