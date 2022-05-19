Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of SNPS opened at $272.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.48. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

