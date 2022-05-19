Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $23.07 on Thursday, hitting $295.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average is $320.48. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $229.04 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

