Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.63-8.70 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded up $31.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,972. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $229.04 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average is $320.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.44.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

