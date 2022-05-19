Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $32.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.78. 63,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,972. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $229.04 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

