Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $31.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.89. 61,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,972. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $229.04 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.44.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

