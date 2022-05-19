Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.
Shares of SSMXY opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.
Sysmex Company Profile
