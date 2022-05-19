System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 22,079 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,666,724 shares in the company, valued at $282,590,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

SST traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,386. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.