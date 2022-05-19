T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $126.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

