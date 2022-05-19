Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNEYF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

