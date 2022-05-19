Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $24,849,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

