Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,662 shares of company stock worth $4,438,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

