Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.23.

TGT opened at $161.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Target by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Target by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

