Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.16.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $155.20 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.