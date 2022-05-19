Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.42.

Shares of Target stock traded down $9.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.19. 670,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

