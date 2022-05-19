Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $289.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.03% from the company’s previous close.
TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.16.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $8.05 on Thursday, reaching $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $12,334,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 14.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 65.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.