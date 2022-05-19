Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $289.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.03% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.16.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $8.05 on Thursday, reaching $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $12,334,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 14.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 65.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

