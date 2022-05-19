Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at MKM Partners

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $253.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.16.
Target stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
