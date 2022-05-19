Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at MKM Partners

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $253.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.16.

Target stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

