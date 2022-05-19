Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.16.

Target stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12 month low of $155.20 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

