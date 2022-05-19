Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.16.

NYSE:TGT traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 1-year low of $155.20 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,635,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

