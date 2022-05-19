Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $252.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.16.

Shares of TGT traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.56. 337,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a fifty-two week low of $155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $12,334,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 14.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 65.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,316,000 after buying an additional 112,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

