Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $191.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.16.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a 12-month low of $155.20 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

