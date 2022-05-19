Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.16.
Shares of TGT traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a twelve month low of $155.20 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Target by 29.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
