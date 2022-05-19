Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.16.

Shares of TGT traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. Target has a twelve month low of $155.20 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Target by 29.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

