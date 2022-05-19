Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.16.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $155.20 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Target by 29.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $5,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.