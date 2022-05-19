Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.16.
TGT traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 337,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $155.20 and a 1 year high of $268.98.
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Target by 29.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $5,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
