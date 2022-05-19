Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $293.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.16.

NYSE:TGT traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.56. 337,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20. Target has a twelve month low of $155.20 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

