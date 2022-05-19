Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TMHC traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,190. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.68.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
