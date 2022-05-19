Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,190. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.68.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.