Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

TSHA stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

