Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

