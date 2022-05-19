Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

