Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

