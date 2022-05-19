Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $25.92.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.