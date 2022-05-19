Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 139,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

