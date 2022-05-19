Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,534 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 916,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 955,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.