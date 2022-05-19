Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Terex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Terex has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

TEX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 681,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

