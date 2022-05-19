Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Update

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 999,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

