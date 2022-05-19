Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $600.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $931.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $735.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $932.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

