Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.78.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.81 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $735.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

