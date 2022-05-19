Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $14.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report $14.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.28 to $16.21. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $7.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $58.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.15 to $65.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $67.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $55.33 to $79.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,354.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,386.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,647.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 103 shares of company stock valued at $138,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

