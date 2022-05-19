The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

