The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $398.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,980,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,715,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

