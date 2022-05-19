The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $530.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.36. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

