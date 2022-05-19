The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $10.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

IONQ has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

IONQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

