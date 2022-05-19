The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price to $32.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 62,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,561. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

