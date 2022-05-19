The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.
Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
NYSE HD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.
About Home Depot (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
