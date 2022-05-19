The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.

Shares of HD opened at $285.18 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $280.63 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $16,048,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Home Depot by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,290.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

