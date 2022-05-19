The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Posts Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in The OLB Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.