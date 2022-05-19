The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Scottish American Investment stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 465.50 ($5.74). 170,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,301. The firm has a market cap of £820.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56. Scottish American Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 437.87 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($6.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.87.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £23,950 ($29,524.16).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

