The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $3.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

NYSE SMG opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

