The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $771.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

